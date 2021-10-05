Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,918,427 shares.The stock last traded at $53.53 and had previously closed at $53.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 8,958.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

