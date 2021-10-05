Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

