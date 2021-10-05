UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

CFRUY opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

