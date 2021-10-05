UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 79 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 79 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

