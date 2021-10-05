Truist Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.17.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.73, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.