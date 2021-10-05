Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.10

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 70995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$778.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

