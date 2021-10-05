Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

