Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.81 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 136,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

GOLD opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

