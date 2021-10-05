Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of UP Fintech worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

