Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 20,918 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

