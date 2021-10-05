TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of TA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 1,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $800.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

