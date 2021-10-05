Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Cap of $72.27 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00005616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $72.27 million and $11.55 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.00 or 0.99998354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001600 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00528714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,633,872 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.