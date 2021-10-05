TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ UPTDU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. TradeUP Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

