Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.97

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 225700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.44.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

