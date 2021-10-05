TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of TODGF opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

