Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

