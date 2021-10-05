Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

