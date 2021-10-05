Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $357,000.

BATS ICF opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

