Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.