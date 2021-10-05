Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $66,449,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.