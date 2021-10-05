Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

BBEU stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

