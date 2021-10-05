Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.