Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

