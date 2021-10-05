The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.