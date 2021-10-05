The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.55 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.