The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

