The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.76 billion and the lowest is $11.70 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 507,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

