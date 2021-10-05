The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 166,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.