The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,928 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.