The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

