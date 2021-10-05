The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.47. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £765.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

