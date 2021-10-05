The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

