The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 153.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.9% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $728,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

