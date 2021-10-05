The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $555.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 21335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($7.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 520.80. The company has a market capitalization of £677.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

