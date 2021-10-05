The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,696 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

CPT stock opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.