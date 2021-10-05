The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.71.

FICO opened at $396.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

