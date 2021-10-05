The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 50,757 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

