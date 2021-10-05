The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in PTC by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 304,163 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.