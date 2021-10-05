The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,928 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

