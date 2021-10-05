The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $344.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.