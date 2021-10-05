The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $48.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

