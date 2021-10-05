The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €16.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.68 ($18.45).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.02. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

