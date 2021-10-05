The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

ETR:DWS traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.16 ($42.54). The stock had a trading volume of 131,534 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

