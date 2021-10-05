The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 6895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.