The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

