The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.