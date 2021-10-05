The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE NAPA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

