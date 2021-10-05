The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Earnings Results

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

