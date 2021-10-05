The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $9.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 billion and the lowest is $9.44 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

