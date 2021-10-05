The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,596. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

