The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

